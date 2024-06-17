A man shot and killed in north Minneapolis early this month was identified Monday as 35-year-old Derek Angelo Burgess by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office. Burgess was a Minneapolis resident.

Officers responded the night of June 1 to a call about someone shot in the 3500 block of Penn Avenue N., Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a news release.

The responding officers found Burgess with life-threatening wounds and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and pronounced dead a little before 7:30 p.m.

The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide and said Burgess suffered multiple gunshots.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Monday.

The investigation remains active and police had no additional details Monday, a spokesperson said. Burgess was shot hours after another shooting homicide in north Minneapolis in the 34th Avenue North between James and Knox avenues.