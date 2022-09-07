The search committee working to find the next police chief of Minneapolis has winnowed the pool of 18 candidates down to three finalists, none of them from inside the department.

A source with knowledge of the discussions has identified the finalists as: Elvin Barren, a former deputy chief of police in Detroit and the current chief of Southfield, Mich., RaShall Brackney, the former chief in Charlottesville, Va., and Brian O'Hara, the deputy mayor of Newark, N.J., who previously served as director of public safety.

Interim Chief Amelia Huffman did not make it to the final round of interviews, meaning that the department will be led by an outsider for the first time in nearly two decades.

Huffman, a 28-year veteran of the force, became the second woman to take the helm last December following the retirement of Chief Medaria Arradondo. She inherited an embattled department still trying to reform after the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, which set off worldwide protests and reignited debate about what policing should be in the United States.

Several weeks into her tenure, a Minneapolis SWAT team executing a no-knock warrant in downtown Minneapolis shot and killed Amir Locke, who lay under a blanket on the couch gripping a handgun. The 22-year-old Black man was not the subject of the search warrant.

The latest police killing renewed outrage and forced the city to, again, reexamine the tactic of no-knock warrants. Huffman's handling of the case marked a significant factor in the search committee's decision to exclude her as a finalist.

Brian O’Hara

On Wednesday morning, Huffman alerted her senior leadership team that she would not get the nod for the permanent role, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Barren, Brackney and O'Hara are each expected to travel to Minneapolis this week for in-person interviews. The committee will make a final recommendation to Mayor Jacob Frey, which must be approved by the city council.

Barren, 50, has been police chief in Southfield, a Detroit suburb, since July 2019. Previously, he rose to deputy chief in the Detroit Police Department, where he served for 21 years. While with the Detroit PD, he earned a master's degree in criminal justice in 2019 from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. His previous education includes an undergraduate degree from Central Michigan University and an associate degree from Wayne County Community College in Michigan. Barren served eight years in the Navy as an operations specialist.

Brackney, 60, served as chief of police in Charlottesville, Va., from June 2018 until she was fired by he city manager in September 2021 after surveys revealed major concerns among the rank and file. She has more than 30 years' experience in law enforcement with the police department in Pittsburgh and was the police chief at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. In December 2020, she was named as a finalist to head the Dallas Police Department. She has earned a bachelor's and master's degrees from Carnegie-Mellon University, and a doctorate from Robert Morris University.

O'Hara, 43, is the deputy mayor of strategic initiatives for police services and public safety in Newark, N.J. He was moved into that position in July from being the city's public safety director, a posted he filled in February 2021. O'Hara joined the force as a police officer in 2001. O'Hara earned bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice from Rutgers University, studied at Harvard Kennedy School and trained at the FBI National Academy.

This is a breaking news story. Check back at Startribune.com for updates.