As the weather turns colder, outdoor diners still have options. Some restaurants are employing heat lamps, fireplaces, tents and fire pits to keep patio season going strong into the fall and winter months. And while they are trying to make sure guests stay toasty, it doesn't hurt to bring your own warm blanket, too.

Here are 22 Twin Cities-area restaurants with heated outdoor seating to get you through the upcoming chill.

Waldmann Brewery (445 N. Smith Av., St. Paul, 651-222-1857, waldmannbrewery.com) has infrared heaters and seat warmers in the biergarten.

Patio heaters are out in full force at Sidebar at Surdyk's (303 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-455-2574, sidebaratsurdyks.com).

Meritage (410 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-222-5670, meritage-stpaul.com) has fire towers and lap blankets.

There are heaters on the dog-friendly "pawtios" of these Craft and Crew restaurants: Duke's on 7 (15600 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, 952-767-2320, dukeson7.com); Stanley's Northeast Bar Room (2500 University Av. NE., Mpls., 612-788-2529, stanleysbarrroom.com); The Block Food + Drink (7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, 952-767-1117, theblockslp.com); Pub 819 (819 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-933-1230, pub819.com); and The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar (3675 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., 612-729-3663, howempls.com).

Find rooftop heat lamps and private domes at Brickhouse Food and Drink (4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake, 651-528-6958, brickhousemn.com).

Gianni's Steakhouse (635 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-404-1100, giannis-steakhouse.com) has a covered, heated patio.

Bring-your-own blanket to the heated rooftop patio at Amore Uptown (1601 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-823-0250, amoreuptown.com).

Take advantage of fire pits and s'mores at Minneapolis Cider Co. (701 SE. 9th St., Mpls., 612-886-1357, minneapoliscider.co).

Heather's (5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com) employs a heated tent for diners.

Heat lamps and a large fireplace keep diners cozy at The Gnome (498 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-219-4233, thegnomepub.com).

Sit in front of fire pits at Twin Spirits Distillery (2931 Central Av. NE., Mpls, 612-353-5274, twinspirits.us).

Smack Shack (603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288, smack-shack.com) has permanent heaters installed on its covered patios.

And find heated patios at these sibling restaurants: Red Rabbit (201 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-767-8855; 788 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-444-5995, redrabbitmn.com); and Red Cow (3624 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-767-4411; 393 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-789-0545; 208 1st Av. N., Mpls., 612-238-0050; 2626 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-767-3547, redcowmn.com).