2021 planner for birders

Here is a perfect gift for the birder on your holiday list.

A daily birding planner is available from the Minnesota Ornithologists' Union (MOU), the state bird club. It has all the information a local birder could want.

The MOU's 87-page booklet begins with a 52-week calendar showing migration dates for spring and fall, daily sunrise and sunset times, average high and low temperatures and moon phases.

It also includes full checklists, maps of state parks and birding hot spots, bird topography explained and illustrated, a list of bird-banding codes, and full scientific taxonomy of all species recorded in the state. Plus other useful information on Minnesota's birds.

MOU volunteers assembled the 6- by 9-inch book, which is coil-bound and printed on demand. Delivery should be within two weeks. Purchase for $13 by going to tinyurl.com/y62kocz6

Profits will help the MOU achieve its mission as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the study and conservation of birds in Minnesota.

Buy two. Surely you can use one of your own.