Two men have been arrested on suspicion of being responsible for last week's fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in South St. Paul.

The suspects, ages 22 and 20, were arrested over the weekend and remain in custody in connection with the death of Avontae T. King, of South St. Paul, according to jail records.

Charges could come as soon as Tuesday. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Officers arrived about 4:50 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of S. 3rd Avenue and saw a wounded King down on the shoulder of the road, police said.

King died at a nearby hospital from what police said Monday was a gunshot to the chest.

Police have yet to disclose a possible motive for the killing.