'Made for Love'

This HBO Max eight-parter has a lot in common with "Black Mirror," so it's appropriate that it features Cristin Milioti, a standout in the Netflix series' classic "Star Trek" episode. This time around, she plays a woman who freaks out after discovering her husband has implanted a mind-reading chip in her noggin. Ray Romano plays a man so obsessed with his sex doll he doesn't realize how much trouble his daughter is in. The story, while not as clever as most "Mirror" episodes, still manages to give your brain a workout. HBO Max

'Home Economics'

Topher Grace hasn't enjoyed the success of some other "That '70s Show" veterans, but he was always the cast's most adept actor. His deadpan delivery and willingness to play the fool are on display in this new sitcom about grown-up siblings trying to bond despite having ended up in different tax brackets. Early episodes end with the trio hugging it out — and leaving viewers feeling they might have discovered ABC's proper heir to "Modern Family." Premieres 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

'Atlantic Crossing'

Fans of "The Crown" and "Downton Abbey" should enjoy this new "Masterpiece" miniseries about how Norway's royal family kept a stiff upper lip during World War II. Scholars are sure to question the notion that the country's crown princess used Franklin Roosevelt's infatuation with her to lure him into joining the Allies. Viewers who care more about romance than historical accuracy will be too busy swooning to quibble. 8 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Mahalia'

Filmmakers' love affair with pioneering Black women vocalists continues with this glowing biopic about Mahalia Jackson, the gospel singer who inspired everyone from Little Richard to Donna Summer. Directed by Kenny Leon, "Mahalia" won't get the attention being showered on the recent Aretha Franklin miniseries, the HBO doc on Tina Turner or the Oscar-nominated films "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," but Tony nominee Danielle Brooks acts like she's the only queen who matters, bringing every proton of soul and spirit she can to the title role. 7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime

'Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story'

Twin Cities music fans already know that Severinsen is more than Johnny Carson's former bandleader, thanks to his fruitful relationship with the Minnesota Orchestra. Now the rest of the country is being let in on the secret. This "American Masters" documentary celebrates his superior trumpet skills and a work regimen that other 93-year-olds could only dream of taking on. Prepare to be blown away. 8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

'The Laundry Guy'

Discovery Plus isn't the most popular streaming service, but it's definitely the most Minnesota-centric. The latest series to be shot in our state features Patric Richardson helping locals freshen up everything from Grandma's quilt to a stuffed Snoopy doll. The "action" can be as dull as folding clothes, but the eternally optimistic host practically whistles while he works. Watching won't feel like a chore, especially if you follow his recipe for mint juleps. Discovery Plus

'Hysterical'

Margaret Cho and Fortune Feimster are among the headliners sharing war stories from the road in this impressive documentary about being a female stand-up. While there are history lessons sprinkled in, the film is more interested in looking at the modern-day challenges comics face when they're not "one of the boys." Astute viewers will notice Judy Gold and Rosebud Baker praising Minneapolis' Acme Comedy Club in a backstage conversation. 8 p.m. Friday, FX and Hulu

'Creature Comforts'

When he was just out of film school, Nick Park ("Wallace and Gromit") won his first of four Oscars for a series of ads that morphed into a wry, stop-motion-animated short film. He began with recordings of residents of homes for seniors, talking about where they live, then used those recordings as the voices of deadpan animals in a zoo. The creatures have lots of thoughts about what home means and about those of us who pay to stare at them, too. Amazon, YouTube

'Brokeback Mountain'

Larry McMurtry, who died last week, won a screenwriting Oscar for this doomed-romance drama, in collaboration with Diana Ossana (he was previously nominated for another classic, "The Last Picture Show"). Although it's adapted from an Annie Proulx story, "Brokeback" features many McMurtry hallmarks: longing; the West, and despairing lovers who can't figure out how to make it work. The wordless final scene, in particular, demonstrates that a fine screenplay is not only about the dialogue the characters speak but also the things they do. Amazon

''First Avenue: Closer to the Stars'

Issued a year ago ahead of First Ave's 50th anniversary — which turned out to be the club's biggest bust since it tried opening a clothing store — David Roth's hourlong documentary offers an entertaining overview of the wildly divergent and unpredictable forces at play at the fabled Minneapolis rock venue over the decades. A year later, while we wait for live music's return, watching it feels more about looking ahead than looking back. TPT.org