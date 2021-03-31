The big schools take the ice starting Wednesday afternoon in the state boys' hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.
The quarterfinals are down to three games because No. 2-seed Hill-Murray, the defending state champion, has been knocked out of the field because of COVID-19 protocols. That means Wayzata will advance to Friday night's semifinals against the winner of the Moorhead vs. Lakeville South game.
If the video player doesn't appear on your device, tap here.
Here are previews for today's games:
1 p.m.: Moorhead vs. Lakeville South
6 p.m.: St. Thomas Academy vs. Eden Prairie
8 p.m.: Andover vs. Maple Grove
