LAS VEGAS – Zach Parise was on the ice for the Wild's morning skate Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, but he won't be in the lineup that faces the Golden Knights.

The veteran winger will be a healthy scratch for the first time in his Wild career. The 36-year-old alternate captain is in his ninth season in Minnesota.

"I don't care who the player is," coach Dean Evason said, "it's a hard decision."

Evason's lineup change became clear when Parise idled on the side during the Wild's pregame session and did not participate in line rushes.

Instead, the Wild scrambled its bottom-forward group, inserting taxi squad players Gerald Mayhew and Kyle Rau. Center Ryan Hartman is out because of a lower-body injury.

In Monday's 5-4 overtime loss in Vegas, Parise was on the ice for the game-tying goal with 42 second remaining in the third period. He had a lengthy shift that lasted 1 minute 33 seconds as the Knights had an empty net and he didn't come off during an obvious line change.

"Obviously, we weren't happy with that goal at that time of a game," Evason said on Tuesday. "It'll be addressed."

Asked Wednesday if that shift was the reason behind the scratch or it was indicative of Parise's entire season, Evason said, "We designate responsibility positively or negatively on those [scoring] chances and those goals against, and then we take the clip individually to the player and teach. And a lot of times we take it into the group and teach. That goal was no different. You have to teach off of it the same as we do on every other one."

Overall, it's been a tough season for Parise.

He has three goals and six assists for nine points in 19 games. His last goal Feb. 24 at Colorado snapped a nine-game goalless drought.

"Sometimes you need a little tweak to get it going," Evason said. "We're hoping clearly that this is the tweak, and right or wrong we've made the decision and we're going to live with it. But do we expect Zach Parise to be a huge part of our hockey club? Of course. And there's no question that our organization believes that, and I can take it a step further: there's no question our team believes that. So, we're looking forward to that return."

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Kevin Fiala

Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello

Gerald Mayhew-Nick Bonino-Marcus Foligno

Nico Sturm-Nick Bjugstad-Kyle Rau

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Ian Cole

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

18: Different players with at least a point over the last seven games.

31: Goals for the Wild over that span.

12-1-1: Record for the Wild when the team scores three goals or more.

3: Points last game for winger Marcus Foligno

4-0-1: Run for the Wild on the road.

About the Golden Knights:

After its late-game rally over the Wild on Monday, Vegas improved to 9-2-1 on home ice. Overall, the team is 7-3 in its last 10 games. Captain Mark Stone was dynamic on Monday, setting up all five of the Golden Knights goals. Winger Max Pacioretty was on the receiving end of those passes twice, including on the game-winner in overtime. Stone and Pacioretty are the team's top two scorers so far this season, combining for 38 points.