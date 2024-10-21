Yehuda Bauer, prominent Israeli Holocaust scholar, dies at 98

Some of his most well-known publications include ''American Jewry and the Holocaust,'' probing the American response to WWII; ''Jews for Sale?'' about negotiations to rescue Jews during the Holocaust; ''Death of the Shtetl'' about the decimation of the small Jewish communities in Europe; and ''Rethinking the Holocaust,'' examining fundamental questions about how to define and explain the Holocaust and how or whether the Holocaust can be compared to other genocides. Bauer was known for directly engaging with non-academic audiences and spoke widely around the world.