Lauding American places

Sixteen notable writers have created a combined list of places that they believe helped shape and define America. The resulting collection of mini-essays was organized by Frommer's, the travel guidebook company. The compilation is designed to be food for thought rather than an invitation to hit the road. Activist Gloria Steinem wrote about Serpent Mound Historical Site in Ohio. Novelist Jodi Picoult picked the Black Heritage Trail in New Hampshire. Humorist David Sedaris recommended the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City. Memoirist Cheryl Strayed wrote about the Oregon coast. The collection can be read for free online at Frommers.com.

Associated Press

Testing for U.K. flights

Three airlines that fly from the United Kingdom into New York — British Airways, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic — have voluntarily agreed with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's request to ensure passengers test negative for COVID-19 before crossing the Atlantic. Cuomo also called on New York hospitals and labs to specifically test for a new highly contagious coronavirus mutation found in the U.K. "We want to test for the variant," Cuomo said. "If it's here we want to know it. We want to isolate it immediately."

New York Daily News

Disney five-for-three deal

Disney World is running a special promotion: Guests who sign up to stay at a Disney resort for four nights with a three-day park pass package at a nondiscounted rate will receive two additional days of theme park tickets for free. Guests can book this promotion starting Jan. 5, and travel as early as Jan. 8. This offer is valid for most nights until Sept. 25. Disney World is still operating with enhanced health and safety protocols. Guests need to have a Park Pass reservation in addition to their theme park ticket.

TravelPulse