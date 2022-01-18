Stillwater’s Ryder Rogotzke, top, is ranked third in the country at 182 pounds.

RYDER ROGOTZKE

Stillwater • wrestling

The junior, who is ranked third in the nation at 182 pounds by FloWrestling, had a busy week.

On Jan. 11, Rogotzke announced his intention to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. Two days later, he earned his 175th career victory as the Ponies, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, defeated Tri-City United 60-14.

Ponies coach Tim Hartung said Rogotzke "works hard and deserves every accomplishment he gets. He is a hard-nosed kid, and that is rare these days. I'm super proud, as all of our coaches are, of his decision to serve his country and compete at the Naval Academy. It is a privilege to coach him."

Rogotzke improved to 29-1 this season with three victories in three dual meets on Saturday.

He has finished third at the state meet the past two seasons — at 182 last year and at 160 pounds in 2020.

ALEX BUMP

Prior Lake • hockey

The senior, who has committed to Vermont, had 10 points in the Lakers' two victories last week. He had three goals — two in the third period — in the Lakers' 5-2 victory over Apple Valley on Jan. 11. On Saturday, he had four goals and three assists in the Lakers' 11-0 victory over Burnsville. He leads the Lakers with 31 points — 17 goals and 14 assists — in 14 games.

AVERY CHESEK

Eastview • hockey

The senior, who has committed to Yale, had 14 points in Eastview's three victories last week. She had three goals and two assists in a 6-0 victory over Dodge County, five assists in a 5-4 overtime victory over Lakeville North and three goals and an assist in a 4-1 victory over Apple Valley.

ROB ISSA

Holy Angels • basketball

The senior forward led the Stars to victories over Richfield and St. Anthony. On Jan. 11, he had 31 points and 13 rebounds in the Stars' 95-76 victory over Richfield. On Friday, he had a season-high 35 points and 13 rebounds in the Stars' 95-77 victory over St. Anthony. He is averaging 18.9 points per game.

AUDREY JAKWAY

Mounds Park Academy • basketball

The 5-10 forward scored a season-high 40 points and grabbed 26 rebounds in the Panthers' 71-69 loss in two overtimes to New Life Academy on Jan. 10. The next night, she scored 32 points and had 14 rebounds in the Panthers' 61-59 overtime victory over Heritage Christian.

KENDALL ROGERS

Stillwater • gymnastics

The senior won the individual all-around with a season-high score of 37.15 to lead the Ponies, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, to the team championship in the 15-team Lakeville Invitational on Saturday.

CARSON WITTE

Minnetonka • swimming

The senior won two events and swam a leg on two relays to help the Skippers win the Class 2A, Section 2 True Team meet Saturday at Bloomington's Olson Middle School. Witte won the 100 butterfly (52.63 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (58.12).

