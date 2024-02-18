Gus Schumacher, a 23-year-old from Alaska, won the men's 10-kilometer freestyle race at Theodore Wirth Park on Sunday, becoming the first American man to win a World Cup distance event since 1983.

The race used a staggered start, with skiers going off every 30 seconds. Schumacher started 35th out of 76 skiers and finished in 20 minutes, 52.7 seconds. Then he waited.

The leaders in the World Cup standings, all Norwegians, were all still on the course. One by one, they finished, and Schumacher remained atop the leader board.

Overall points leader Harald Oestberg Amundsen, who is also on top of the distance standings, arrived first, in 20:57.1, good for only second place. Then came Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, Saturday's sprint champion, in 2:59.02. The last skier to worry about Paal Golberg, who started 70th. He crossed the finish line in 2:58.5, in third place.

Chants of "U-S-A! U-S-A!" filled the stadium. Schumacher was in tears in a postrace interview.

"This has been the best day ever ... Thank you, Minneapolis!," he said.

The weekend races in Minneapolis were the first World Cup events held in the United States in 23 years. And entering the weekend, the hopes for an American champion in any of the four races rested largely on Jessie Diggins, the Afton native who leads the women's World Cup standings.

Diggins competes in the women's 10k, her signature event, on Sunday afternoon. She is scheduled to start at 1:14 p.m.

Schumacher entered the race 22nd in the overall World Cup standings and 18th in distance events. His career-best result before Sunday was a fourth-place finish in a freestyle sprint race in the 2023-24 Tour de Ski.

It's been an outstanding World Cup season for the American men, who have reached the podium twice — marking the first time since 1983 that two U.S. men earned World Cup podium finishes in the same season.

In December, JC Schoonmaker, a 23-year-old Californian, was third in a sprint race in Östersund, Sweden, the first World Cup podium finish for an American man since 2017. A few weeks later, Ben Ogden, a 24-year-old from Vermont, finished third in the sprint race in the Tour de Ski.