In his first media session since April, Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley declined to discuss the charges he’s facing for drug possession and threats of violence stemming from an incident in September at his home in Plymouth.

“It’s a legal issue,” Beasley said. “I cannot really comment on that right now, but I appreciate the Timberwolves’ support and I’m 100% focused on the court this year and doing what we have to do.”

Beasley spoke as the Wolves are holding individual workouts in advance of the NBA’s season, which is set to open December 22.

Beasley recently re-signed with the Wolves on a four-year deal worth up to $60 million, a contract agreed upon after the September incident. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.

President Gersson Rosas has said the organization would stand by Beasley throughout the process and Rosas backed up his words in signing Beasley to the new deal.

“We’ve gone above and beyond to make sure that this is a situation that we address in the best way possible, supporting Malik and also creating an environment and a structure where we grow, mature and develop,” Rosas said Wednesday. “But that goes for all of our players, and unfortunately life happens in a lot of different ways, not only to Malik, not only to our players, but our staff and people around our organization.

“And we’re going to learn from it. Our focus is not to make the same mistake over and over again.”

According to the charges against Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao, a couple was on the annual Parade of Homes tour Sept. 26 with their daughter and pulled up in an SUV to the 6,600-square-foot home that Beasley and Yao rent but saw it was roped off.

While the couple was stopped while attempting to figure out the next home they would visit, Beasley tapped on the vehicle’s window and pointed a rifle at them and shouted at them to get off his property. Beasley trained his rifle at the SUV as it drove away.

Hennepin County also filed to have his 1-year-old son put under court-ordered protection after police said surveillance allegedly showed Beasley pointing a rifle “in the general direction” of his son in the garage earlier that day.

While Beasley didn’t comment on the specifics of the case, he said he appreciated the Wolves’ support through this process.

“I’m thankful for that opportunity and I’m going to take advantage of it,” Beasley said. “I’m going to put in the work and do what I have to do to lead the team to better outcomes and for me, I just have to learn how to keep growing and keep being better on and off the court.”

Details of Beasley’s personal life have also become the subject of tabloid headlines in recent days.

“Just control what I can control and I can control being able to learn from my mistakes and learn from the things I have to grow upon,” Beasley said. “But other than that, I’m just ready to get on the court and get the season going.”