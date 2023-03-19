DULUTH – Wisconsin now has more NCAA national titles than any other team in Division I women's hockey after edging defending champion Ohio State 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Amsoil Arena.

Badgers freshman Claire Enright whipped the puck to Kirsten Simms, who sent a wrist shot up over Buckeyes goalie Amanda Thiele's right shoulder at 13:28 of the first period.

That was all it took for the Badgers to win their seventh national title — a record it had previously shared with the Gophers.

Wisconsin rebounded from a rough midseason losing streak that was followed with the loss of key defender Natalie Buchbinder, a fifth-year senior. The Badgers beat the Gophers 3-2 in overtime during Friday night's semifinal. Ohio State eased past Northeastern 3-0 to advance to the final for the second consecutive year.

The Badgers' Jesse Compher said Saturday that she has strong feelings about second-place finishes. Not her thing, she said. They're the reason she opted to spend her last year of eligibility at Wisconsin.

"Unfortunately I've had a couple silver medals around my neck in the past couple years and it's a feeling I don't enjoy at all," she told media on Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. National Team player was referring to Team USA's finish at the Winter Olympics and the International Ice Hockey Federation tournament in 2021. Compher's comment caught her coach's ear — and he referred back to it later.

"She says 'You know, I'm heartbroken because I have two silver medals.' I mean, most people in the world, if they had one silver medal, would be excited," Mark Johnson said.

With the championship win, it's nothing she has to think about again.