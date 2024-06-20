Officials in flood-ravaged St. Louis County in northern Minnesota are expected to approve a disaster declaration at a special meeting Wednesday, paving the way to ask the state and federal government for money to help clean up damage left behind from this week's storms.

The St. Louis County Board was to meet at 10 a.m. in Virginia to consider the action after multiple inches of rain washed out roads and culverts and forced officials to close 43 roads. Most of the closed roads are in the northern part of the county, which stretches from Duluth to the Canadian border, said Dana Kazel, communications manager for St. Louis County.

"Every river is just flowing," she said.

Even more rain is on the way.

The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota are in line to receive 2 to 4 inches of rain through Saturday, with isolated pockets of 6 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said.

"River flooding will worsen through the week with moderate or major flooding at some locations," the weather service said.

Video (02:35) Another flooding scenario is unfolding with T-storms forecast to bubble up along a stalled front from tonight into late Saturday, with 2-4" additional rain

Several entry points to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are currently closed due to road washouts, flooding and downed trees, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service said. Permits reserved through Saturday have been canceled and visitors are being notified, the Forest Service said.

Much of Minnesota State Hwy. 1 between Hwy. 53 and Silver Bay on Lake Superior remained closed for a second straight day, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Rising water forced MnDOT to shut down Hwy. 41 between downtown Chaska and Hwy. 169 in Carver County Thursday morning. The county also closed County Road 11 across the Minnesota River near Jordan, the only northern route out of the city.

Further south, MnDOT shut down Hwy. 19 between Hwy. 169 and downtown Henderson, Minn., forcing drivers on a long detour due to other roads in the area being under construction.

The odds of more roads being added to the closure list across the state are high as multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected through Saturday.

Flood warnings remain in effect across the hard-hit Arrowhead Region where up to 7 inches of rain has already fallen this week. They also are in place along the Minnesota River from Mankato to Jordan to Savage and along the Crow River in places such as Delano, Mayer and Rockford, the National Weather Service said.