SAN JOSE, Calif. – One streak ended, but it wasn't the one that belonged to the Wild.

That tear continued, with the team pocketing an eighth straight victory on Thursday after stymieing the Sharks 5-2 at SAP Center to seize the top seed in the NHL with 19 wins and 39 points.

This is the first time the Wild has been in first place since entering play on Dec. 18, 2011.

Only twice has the team remained undefeated longer: 2016-17 (12) and 2006-07 (9).

"That's what we signed up for," Jordan Greenway said. "We want to be the top team. We want to stay on top. In order for us to do that, we have to continue to do the things that got us here."

The streak that did come to a halt was Kevin Fiala's goalless skid.

The winger snapped out of a seven-game rut, opening the scoring and later setting up the game-winner from Greenway, who tallied two goals for the first multigoal game of his career.

Goalie Cam Talbot had 33 saves and improved to 6-0 since Nov. 24, stopping 208 of 219 shots in that stretch. His 15 wins are tops in the NHL.

Talbot received an early lead to work with, as Fiala jumped on a rebound 6 minutes, 22 seconds into the first period to score his fourth goal of the season and 95th of his career.

In between his previous goal on Nov. 21 at Tampa Bay and this one against San Jose, Fiala had an eye-popping 30 shots stopped out of 46 total shot attempts.

"It's nice to get that one, for sure," Fiala said.

Although the Sharks increased the pressure after falling behind, the Wild withstood the push the rest of the period and through the second.

That period has given the Wild trouble of late, but the team flipped the script by adding to its advantage.

Mats Zuccarello found Joel Eriksson Ek in the slot for a redirection on the power play at 7:04.

This was the first time in Eriksson Ek's career he's capitalized on the power play in back-to-back games. His six power-play goals overall are tied for third in the NHL, and Eriksson Ek also has five points during a three-game point streak.

With assists on the play, Zuccarello (four) and Kirill Kaprizov (seven) also extended their respective point streaks. Kaprizov's run is the longest of his NHL career.

Then, with 4:40 left in the second, the Wild tacked on another goal — this one a shot off the rush by Greenway, the first time in his career he's scored on the power play. All four of his goals this season have come in the past five games, with the winger tallying six points in that span.

Fiala and Alex Goligoski had the helpers on the goal, with Goligoski chipping in after he took a Brent Burns shot to the face and left the game briefly. Sharks goalie Adin Hill ended up with 22 saves.

The Wild has a power-play goal in a season-best three straight games; those two contributions during three chances were timely contributions because instead of regressing in the second, the Wild sagged in the third.

Just 3:29 into the period, the Sharks spoiled Talbot's shutout bid when Jonathan Dahlen tipped in a shot from Erik Karlsson.

That finish only seemed to ignite San Jose even more, and the Wild had to be attentive. After all, the Sharks were one of only two teams to hand the Wild a regulation loss over its past 13 games.

They remained a challenge the rest of the way, with Tomas Hertl burying a rebound with 6:34 remaining to cut San Jose's deficit to one on its lone power-play goal in three tries.

Not until Greenway dumped the puck into an empty net at 18:12 while fending off Burns did the Wild stall the Sharks. Kaprizov racked up another empty-net goal 32 seconds later, his 10th goal of the season.

"We're happy that the guys keep doing the right things," coach Dean Evason said. "You could go the other way sometimes, and we're not. We're staying the course."