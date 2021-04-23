LOS ANGELES – Nick Bjugstad has been cleared to return, but he won't play Friday night against the Kings at Staples Center when the Wild's four-game road trip continues.

This trip wraps up Saturday at San Jose. Bjugstad hasn't played since he suffered an upper-body injury on April 5.

"We'll evaluate and make decisions," coach Dean Evason said.

The Wild brings a five-game win streak into its final matchup of the regular season with Los Angeles. Cam Talbot has been in net for four of those victories. He's 5-0-1 over his last six starts and is 4-0-2 in the last six games he's started on the road. During that span, he carries a 1.93 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

During a day off on the trip, the Wild addressed its future by signing center Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $5.1 million contract extension on Thursday.

Hartman was set to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. In 40 games this season, Hartman has six goals and 12 assists.

"It's an exciting day for me and my family," Hartman said Friday. "It's the longest deal I've had since my entry-level [contract]. I've been playing off of one- and two-year deals. I like the camaraderie of this team, this locker room, the direction of this team is heading – a lot of upside – and I think we're just getting started.

"It was something that I maybe could have waited for. But I think at the same time, it runs the risk of me not being here if I wasn't to make something happen sooner than later."

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala-Ryan Hartman-Marcus Johansson

Zach Parise-Nico Sturm-Nick Bonino

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Ian Cole

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

5: Victories this season for the Wild in seven games against the Kings.

4-3: Record for the Wild in the first game of a back-to-back.

25: Points by Wild defensemen over the last 11 games.

3: Goals for rookie Kirill Kaprizov in his past three contests.

2: Goals for winger Kevin Fiala over his last two games.

About the Kings:

Los Angeles is second-to-last in the West Division at 17-20-6 with 40 points. The Kings earned just their third win over their last nine games Tuesday, a 4-1 victory at home against the Ducks. Lindstrom native Blake Lizotte tallied his first career three-point game that night. Fellow forward Andreas Athanasiou also had a three-point effort. At home this season, the Kings are 8-9-4.