PHOENIX, ARIZ. – The Wild's offseason to-do list got a bit shorter Thursday after the team signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $5.1 million contract extension.

Hartman was up for a new deal after this season. He was set to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Originally signed as a free agent in 2019 to a two-year, $3.8 million contract, Hartman had nine goals and 11 assists through 69 games in his debut season with the Wild — arriving as-advertised, a gritty agitator who could supply secondary scoring in the bottom-six forward group.

But this season, Hartman's made more of an impact.

Usually a right winger, the 26-year-old is now skating up the middle for the Wild and the position switch has suited his skill set. He's settled into more of a playmaking role, contributing six goals and 12 assists in 40 games. In February, Hartman went on a career-high four-game point streak.

He has a shorthanded goal, two game-winners and has been included on the power play; he's a regular on the penalty kill.

Overall, in 354 games during seven seasons with the Wild, Philadelphia, Nashville and Chicago, Hartman has 57 goals and 70 assists for 127 points. He was drafted in the first round, 30th overall, in 2013 by the Blackhawks.

Now that Hartman is signed, the Wild has only two restricted free agents currently on its roster due for new contracts (forwards Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek). Rookie Kirill Kaprizov also needs to be re-signed, but he has a special distinction since he doesn't meet free agency requirements. He can only negotiate and sign with the Wild and isn't eligible for an offer sheet from another team.