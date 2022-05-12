ST. LOUIS – Wild coach Dean Evason didn't reveal any adjustments ahead of Game 6 against the Blues, but it looks like the team is making a change in net as it vies to avoid elimination on Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

Cam Talbot was the first goalie off the ice during the Wild's pregame skate, suggesting he'll make his first start of the best-of-seven series. Marc-Andre Fleury was in the crease for Games 1-5 while the Wild fell behind 3-2 to St. Louis in the first-round matchup.

"To add Cam into the mix now it doesn't really change our mindset," alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. "We want to win. We want to win for both our goalies. We know Cam is going to be excited to get in there and shut the door."

Talbot last played two weeks ago, a 3-2 overtime win vs. the Flames on April 28 at Xcel Energy Center. He finished the season on a 13-0-3 run. Against the Blues this season, Talbot went 0-1-2.

The Wild's on-ice session was optional, but Alex Goligoski skated late while Dmitry Kulikov didn't. Kulikov hasn't played since Game 1.

"We just have to get it done," Evason said, "and the bottom line we have to win the game tonight, right? I don't talk about it a lot. I talk about having success and competing, but we want to win the Stanley Cup. We want to win this series. We need to win this game hockey game in order to give ourselves a chance."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Nic Deslauriers-Tyson Jost-Brandon Duhaime

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

5-3: All-time record for the Wild in Game 6.

6: Power play goals by the Blues vs. the Wild in this series.

7: Goals by the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov, which is tied for the most in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

13-11: Record for the Wild when facing elimination.

15-15: Career record for Talbot in the playoffs.

About the Blues:

St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington is 2-0 with a .935 save percentage since entering the series in Game 4. Winger Vladimir Tarasenko is coming off his best game, scoring a natural hat trick in the third period on Tuesday in a 5-2 win for the Blues at Xcel Energy Center. St. Louis is trying to advance to the second round for the first time since the Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019. "Minny is going to be ready," coach Craig Berube said. "They're going to give us everything they've got in the game. It'll be our toughest game in the series."