The Wild signed forward Nick Swaney to a one-year, entry-level contract on Sunday that kicks in next season.

Swaney, who was drafted by the Wild in the seventh round (209th overall) in 2017, will report to Iowa in the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season.

A Lakeville native, Swaney had 13 goals and 15 assists in 28 games this season with Minnesota Duluth. The alternate captain led the Bulldogs in scoring, tied for second in goals and ranked second in assists. His 124 shots were the fifth most in the NCAA.

In four seasons at Minnesota Duluth, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Swaney racked up 46 goals and 55 assists for 101 points through 134 games. The 23-year-old became the 59th player in school history to record 100 career points. Swaney and the Bulldogs won back-to-back NCAA championships in 2018 and 2019.