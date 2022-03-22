Introduction: Host Michael Rand tries to make sense of the flurry of moves among Minnesota teams lately — no pun untended, since the biggest deal before Monday's NHL trade deadline involved the Wild dealing for goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. With all their additions, the Wild should be primed for the stretch run and the playoffs. There are no excuses for a lack of confidence, even if the results are subject to the whims of hockey.

7:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Megan Ryan joins the show to talk about all the moves the Twins have made since the lockout ended, including the signing of Carlos Correa over the weekend. While the Twins were expected to be active in building their roster, the magnitude of the moves has been unexpected. Ryan breaks it all down

.25:00: The Vikings, meanwhile, are pursuing former Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, and the Wolves lost a close one in Dallas that underscored the intensity of the upcoming playoffs.

