MONTREAL — After adding a pair of forwards on Day 1 of the NHL draft, the Wild kept the spotlight on offense by picking center Hunter Haight with its first selection in the second round at No. 47 on Friday at Bell Centre in Montreal.

With its second pick in Round 2, the Wild took left winger Rieger Lorenz.

Haight, 18, had 22 goals and 19 assists for 41 points in 63 games last season with Barrie in the Ontario Hockey League. The 18-year-old is considered a smooth skater with strong puck skills who plays a two-way game.

Lorenz was with Okotoks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season, racking up 38 goals and and 47 assists for 85 points in 60 games. The 18-year-old ranked fifth in scoring in the AJHL and was named the AJHL and Canadian Junior Hockey League Rookie of the Year. He's a goal scorer and playmaker who utilizes his 6-foot-1 frame to his advantage.

The Wild has four more picks, including No.189 in the third round.

A day earlier, the team drafted Swedish winger Liam Ohgren and Russian winger Danila Yurov.