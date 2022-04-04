NASHVILLE — Success against the powerhouses in the Eastern Conference has helped the Wild emerge as a contender.

But what will actually sustain the team's playoff run is edging out its West rivals, especially inside the Central Division, and the Wild has an opportunity to improve in those matchups beginning Tuesday vs. Nashville before wrapping up its road trip Friday at St. Louis.

"We know what we're up against, how much these games mean for us," winger Jordan Greenway said, "and we got to be ready for them."

The Wild wouldn't have the same record, let alone stature, if it didn't dominate its games against Eastern teams.

Not only are 22 of its 43 wins and more than half of its 91 points (48) from interconference competition — with both totals franchise records — but the Wild has impressed by scoring signature wins against Eastern clubs expected to vie for the Stanley Cup.

There were road victories at Pittsburgh, Boston and New York (Rangers), and clutch home performances against Toronto and Tampa Bay. And over the weekend, the team completed season sweeps by beating Carolina 3-1 and Washington 5-1.

"Two really good offensive teams, and to limit them to one goal in each game is huge," alternate captain Marcus Foligno said.

When the Wild hasn't been as effective is playing against teams in its own division.

Although the team is comfortably in second place in the Central, with a five-point lead over No. 3 St. Louis and a nine-point buffer from No. 4 Nashville, the Wild hasn't defeated either team this season. Take away the six wins vs. the bottom two (Chicago and Arizona) and the Wild is a grim 4-8-1 against the division.

A turnaround, however, is possible.

In its previous meetings with the Predators and Blues, the Wild wasn't rolling like it is now. The 5-2 loss to Nashville on Oct. 24 was the fifth game of the season that closed out a back-to-back, while the more recent 6-2 letdown on March 13 was the end of a prolonged slide to start the second half.

"We're a little bit of a different hockey team since the last time we played them," Foligno said. "We want to go into Nashville and do what we've done the past two nights."

As for the Blues, they've clashed with the Wild only once this season, and it was the 6-4 debacle during the Winter Classic on New Year's Day at Target Field that extended the Wild's losing streak to five.

Since then, the Wild has assembled two 10-game point streaks for the first time in team history and the current 9-0-1 tear includes the seamless arrivals of four trade acquisitions.

Marc-Andre Fleury is 3-0 with a 1.34 goals-against average and .958 save percentage, forwards Tyson Jost and Nic Deslauriers have reinforced the offense and Jake Middleton continues to suit up on the top defensive pairing next to captain Jared Spurgeon.

"Every single guy is giving it their all out there," goalie Cam Talbot said, "and it's fun to play behind that, that's for sure."

Past results are permanent, but those lineups that struggled are no longer responsible for the team's playoff hopes.

This is the version of the Wild in charge, and the next step in its preparation is on deck.

"We want to keep perfecting our game and molding it and making sure it's ready to go for whoever we play in Round 1," Foligno said.