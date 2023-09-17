The Wild signed Jujhar Khaira to a two-way contract on Sunday.

The 29-year-old forward played in 51 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season, scoring six goals and setting up eight others.

In 336 NHL games the 6-4, 212-pounder has 33 goals and 47 assists. He played for Edmonton from 2015-21 and Chicago the past two seasons.

Khaira, who skated for one season at Michigan Tech, was in 133 American Hockey League games since he was taken by the Oilers in the third round (60th overall) in 2012.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, he will be the third Wild player of Punjabi descent, following Robin Bawa and Manny Malhotra, and will wear No. 16.

The Wild opens training camp on Wednesday at Tria Rink, with the first practices on Thursday.