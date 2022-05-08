Despite a beleaguered defense and another quiet performance from its top scorers, St. Louis persevered to win 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Enterprise Center and even the series 2-2.

Game 5 is back at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.

Jordan Kyrou and David Perron each scored twice, Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and two assists and goalie Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in his postseason debut.

But this outcome wasn't all about the Blues' resilience to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole. The Wild was also suspect, lacking the opportunistic offense and sturdy structure that led to a 5-1 rout two days earlier in Game 3.

Kyrou gave St. Louis its first lead since Game 1 just 4 minutes, 19 seconds into the first period when he crashed the net to convert on his own rebound.

The Blues then went on a four-minute power play after Kevin Fiala was called for high sticking, but the Wild penalty kill was locked in – especially goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who made seven of his 29 overall saves during that lengthy opportunity for St. Louis.

After that impressive penalty kill, the Wild answered back at 14:06 on Kirill Kaprizov's team-leading fifth goal, a one-timer set up by captain Jared Spurgeon after a strong cycle by the Wild. Kaprizov's five goals have tied the franchise record for most in a series, matching Marian Gaborik and Wes Walz (2003 vs. Vancouver).

But a scrambly 54 seconds in the second period stung the Wild.

O'Reilly passed off to Perron, whose shot was stopped but the puck rolled behind Fleury into the crease where Marcus Foligno's clearing attempt banked off Fleury and then caromed off Foligno's skate over the goal line at 10:30.

Then on the very next shift, O'Reilly fed a Matt Dumba turnover to Kyrou, who slid the puck between his legs before lifting in a backhander at 11:24 for a highlight-reel goal.

The Wild did have a chance to rally on the power play later in the period, a look that included an abbreviated 5-on-3, but the team whiffed to finish 0-for-4.

Just 2:39 into the third period, the Wild pulled within a goal after Matt Boldy jammed in a loose puck for his first career playoff goal.

And despite controlling the puck for most of the rest of the period, the Wild couldn't catch the Blues, with Perron sending the puck into an empty net with 1:58 to go before O'Reilly tacked on a power play goal at 19 minutes. St. Louis went 1-for-4.