After a rough two games in Colorado, the Wild will try to get back on track at home when it begins a three-game homestand Monday at Xcel Energy Center against the Ducks.

The Wild have won eight in a row on home ice, tying the franchise record.

"We're obviously looking to see how our group responds after those two games," coach Dean Evason said, referring to the 5-1 and 6-0 losses to the Avalanche. "We had a great practice yesterday. We think our spirits are real good. Our attitude's real good. Had a real good practice … so we're hoping that translates here today."

Winger Marcus Johansson will return to the lineup after missing the past 16 games with an upper-body injury.

In 11 games this season, Johansson has two goals and one assist after joining the team in an offseason trade that sent Eric Staal to Buffalo.

"I'm very excited," Johansson said. "It's been a while. It's never fun to sit out and not be with the guys. Playing hockey is why we're all here, so I'm very happy to be back."

Goalie Cam Talbot will be back in net after Kaapo Kahkonen handled the most recent game Saturday afternoon at Colorado, but the focus for the Wild will be on what's happening in front of the crease in the team's defensive zone.

"The more time you spend in there, obviously you're expending energy that you can't have going to the other end and trying to score goals," Evason said. "So, we've got to get the heck out of our end tonight in order to have success."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Ryan Hartman-Kevin Fiala

Marcus Johansson-Joel Eriksson Ek-Jordan Greenway

Nico Sturm-Nick Bonino-Nick Bjugstad

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Carson Soucy

Ian Cole-Brad Hunt

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

4: Points for winger Kevin Fiala in four games vs. Anaheim this season.

5-1-1: Record for the Wild in its last seven matchups against the Ducks.

10: Wild wins at Xcel Energy Center in 13 home games.

6: Points for rookie Kirill Kaprizov in his last six games.

20: Goals in the first period for the Wild since Feb.18.

About the Ducks:

At 9-17-6, Anaheim is last in the West Division with 24 points. The Ducks have won just once in their last six games, a 3-2 decision in overtime last Thursday over Arizona. Most recently, Anaheim was upended 5-1 by the Coyotes on Saturday. This is the start of a four-game road trip for the Ducks. They're 4-6-3 on the road this season.