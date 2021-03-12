Months of speculation about Richard Pitino's job status should be resolved soon following the Gophers' season-ending 79-75 loss to Ohio State on Thursday. Michael Rand and Chip Scoggins dive into that discussion on Friday's podcast.

If the Gophers move on from Pitino as head coach, as Scoggins expects them to, who are the front-runners to replace him? And a bigger-picture question: What needs to change within the program for any coach to find sustained success here?

Also, Rand discusses a stunning 30-point win for the Wolves coming out of the All-Star break and shakes his head at familiar problems plaguing Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports