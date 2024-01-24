Joe Mauer is a Hall of Famer.

Any debate that existed has been resolved by the fact that he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday on his first try.

Former Minnesota athletes who aren't quite eligible yet will join Mauer in the coming years. Adrian Peterson, for example, is a strong candidate to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And we've had a lengthy run of players elected recently from various teams.

But a more interesting question — one I talked about on Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast — is this: Which current Minnesota athletes have the best chance of someday being enshrined in their sport's top hall of fame?

This is a highly subjective list, but I've decided to break things into a few different categories. Here we go: