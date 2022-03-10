Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the flurry of quarterback activity in the NFL this week, including trades of Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz, in an attempt to gauge what Kirk Cousins' trade value might be if the Vikings move on from him. Rand is becoming more convinced as time goes on that the Vikings will trade him, and he 100% believes they should.

7:00: Minnesota State Rep. Pat Garofalo (R-Farmington) joins the show to talk about sports betting legislation that was introduced this week. What is the timeline from here? And if the bill passes, how long will it be until Minnesotans can place legal sports bets in the state?

27:00: Another lopsided win for the Wolves, another week lost for MLB and the end of the season for Minneapolis hockey.

