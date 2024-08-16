What do marijuana, the death penalty and fracking have in common? Harris shifted positions on them

Trump has a well-documented record of falsehoods, shifting positions and outright lies. One of the clearest examples of his penchant for taking all sides of an issue is on abortion, a transition that took him from ''very pro-choice'' in 1999 to ''pro-life" in recent years. He suggested during his 2016 presidential campaign that women who have abortions should be subject to ''some form of punishment,'' but now says abortion policy should be left up to the states. He has also boasted of appointing three justices to the Supreme Court, paving the way for its landmark 2022 ruling striking down the constitutional right to abortion.