Welcome to China's underground raves, from street techno to quotes from Chairman Mao

Chinese young people face intense pressure and high expectations from the society around them. In recent years, facing bleak economic prospects, Chinese youth culture has been swept by a series of viral slang terms to describe frustration and hopelessness: '' 996 '' — the brutal 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week work schedule many companies ask of employees. ''Involution'' — an endless treadmill of pointless competition that fresh graduates face. '' Lying flat '' — the growing trend among young people of giving up all ambition and aiming to do as little as possible.