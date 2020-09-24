GAME 57 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Jake Cave, Twins

The outfielder was 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and made a diving catch in the sixth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

13 Games above .500 is the high water mark for the season.

400 Career runs scored for Eddie Rosario.

ON DECK

The Twins will enjoy their last scheduled off day.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III