GAME 57 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Jake Cave, Twins
The outfielder was 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and made a diving catch in the sixth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 Games above .500 is the high water mark for the season.
400 Career runs scored for Eddie Rosario.
ON DECK
The Twins will enjoy their last scheduled off day.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
