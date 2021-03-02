Four stars and two pioneers make up the Class of 2020 that will be belatedly and virtually inducted into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday. A virtual event celebrating their lives and careers is Wednesday at noon. Register here.

The inductees: Natalie Darwitz, Chris Doleman, Bob McDonald and Kevin McHale are record-breakers and all-time greats in their fields, and Toni Stone and Ed Rogers have stories and legacies worthy of Hall of Fame induction.

Stone, of St. Paul, became in 1953 the first woman to play regularly in a major men's professional baseball league when she pulled on the uniform of the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro Leagues. And Rogers, born in 1876 with the Ojibwe name Ay-ne-way-we-dung, became a civic and tribal leader after his history-making Gophers football playing days at the turn of the 20th century.

Darwitz is an all-time great in women's hockey, as are McHale in basketball and Doleman in football. And no one in Minnesota coached more high school basketball victories than McDonald.

The Star Tribune is proud to celebrate this Class of 2020. Join us for the virtual event Wednesday at noon.