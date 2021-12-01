Byron Buxton and the Twins held a press conference this morning to officially announce his new seven-year, $100 million contract. You can watch it here:
Here is some of the Star Tribune's reporting on the contract:
Buxton agrees to seven-year, $100 million deal loaded with incentives
With nine-figure deal, Buxton will face Mauer-like levels of scrutiny
Souhan: Deal is a winner for both Buxton and the Twins
Neal: Why Buxton's biggest contract incentives trouble me
