Introduction: Host Michael Rand breaks down Twins rookie Joe Ryan's second MLB start, which included 6 1/3 perfect innings — and a much more consistent mix of his four pitches than he used at the outset of his debut last week. If he can continue to throw his fastball, slider, changeup and curveball for strikes and in various counts, Ryan has a very bright future.

5:00: The Lynx had a chance to move into prime playoff territory on Wednesday, but a blowout loss at Las Vegas dimmed those hopes. Still, the rest of Minnesota's schedule is forgiving and a top-four regular-season finish is well within reach.

7:00: State Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, joins the show to talk about the future of sports wagering in Minnesota. With Iowa already having legalized sports wagering and Wisconsin on deck, where do we stand in Minnesota? And how did we get here in the first place, with countless states legalizing sports wagering and the public sentiment toward it shifting almost by the minute?

29:00: The U.S. men rallied for four second-half goals to defeat Honduras 4-1 in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday, much to the surprise of the doom and gloom soccer crowd on Twitter.

