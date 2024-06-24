Star Tribune music critic Jon Bream and music columnist/reporter Chris Riemenschneider picked eight songs to represent this summer. We combined the experts' picks with suggestions from other newsroom staffers to curate this playlist, arranged in no particular order.
What do you think is the song of the summer? We pared down the list to eight hits for you choose from. This poll will close at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. Check back to see who the winner is.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Off the TV screen and into real life: An MSNBC event illustrates the rise of 'event journalism'
MSNBC is inviting its fans to a one-day ''Democracy 2024'' event this September with live panels and a dinner with stars like Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes and Ari Melber, part of the company's entrance into the burgeoning field of events journalism.
Variety
Vote here for your song of the summer
Can anyone top Sabrina Carpenter's infectious hit "Espresso" or the bro-mance of Post Malone and Morgan Wallen in "I Had Some Help"? Make your pick.
Nation
Supreme Court rejects appeal from ex-reality star Josh Duggar
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Josh Duggar, a former reality television star convicted of downloading child sexual abuse images.
Variety
Summer camps are for getting kids outdoors, but more frequent heat waves force changes
At the end of their weeklong sleepaway camp, a hush falls over the boisterous kids at YMCA's Camp Kern as they prepare for a treasured annual tradition: after songs and skits around a bonfire, they write down their favorite memories on slips of paper. Most years, they toss them into the flames, and the ash that rises and then falls over their heads is meant to symbolize the joy they shared.
Variety
Preeclampsia can be fatal for pregnant people and babies. New blood tests aim to show who's at risk
When you're expecting a baby, you hope nothing goes wrong. But at least one in 20 people who are pregnant develop a scary complication called preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that kills 70,000 women and 500,000 babies worldwide every year.