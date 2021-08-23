Roster decisions loom as all NFL teams need to get down to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings will then set the initial 53-man roster soon after Friday's exhibition finale in Kansas City; the final cut deadline is Aug. 31.

Young and inexperienced depth at multiple positions makes for a lot of tough calls on this Vikings roster.

Quarterbacks (2)

Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond

Released:Jake Browning, Nate Stanley, Danny Etling

The Vikings typically keep two quarterbacks on the active roster, and the passers have done little in the preseason to make them keep another. Browning and Stanley (or Etling) could end up on the practice squad as third and fourth options, especially given the continued expanded practice squad rules that allow for 16 players.

Backfield (5)

RB Dalvin Cook, RB Alexander Mattison, FB C.J. Ham, RB Ameer Abdullah, RB Kene Nwangwu

Released: FB Jake Bargas, RB A.J. Rose Jr.

The only question here is whether the Vikings keep Abdullah, the reliable veteran specialist and third-down back. They could cut him to open a spot for a younger, developing player, but I have them keeping his experience for their green special teams. Both Bargas and Rose Jr. have done enough to warrant practice squad jobs.

Receivers (6)

Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, Dede Westbrook, K.J. Osborn, Chad Beebe, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Released: Dan Chisena, Whop Philyor, Warren Jackson, Myron Mitchell

Chisena brings speed on special teams, and that might be enough to keep him if the team finds a cut elsewhere. Smith-Marsette is coming off a strong game as a returner against the Colts. Should coaches trust him for one or both jobs, that could make Abdullah expendable.

Tight ends (3)

Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon

Released: Zach Davidson, Shane Zylstra

Tight ends remain a key component of the Vikings offense under first-year coordinator Klint Kubiak. That means Davidson is a likely practice squad candidate if they don't keep four on the active roster.

Offensive linemen (9)

RT Brian O'Neill, LT Christian Darrisaw, OT Rashod Hill, C Garrett Bradbury, G Oli Udoh, G Ezra Cleveland, C Mason Cole, G Wyatt Davis, OT Blake Brandel

Released: G Dakota Dozier, G Dru Samia, C Cohl Cabral, G Kyle Hinton, OT Zack Bailey, OT Evin Ksiezarczyk

The toughest decisions are among the reserves, where I have the Vikings keeping a new trio in Cole, Davis, and Brandel over Dozier and Samia. Cole took reps at guard in the spring and could serve as the swing player at the three interior positions. Coaches quickly decided on Udoh as the starting right guard in camp, casting doubt on Dozier's job security.

Defensive linemen (9)

DE Danielle Hunter, DE D.J. Wonnum, NT Michael Pierce, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DT Sheldon Richardson, NT Armon Watts, DE Stephen Weatherly, DE Patrick Jones II, DE Janarius Robinson

Released: NT James Lynch, DE Jalyn Holmes, DE Hercules Mata'afa, DE Kenny Willekes, DE Zeandae Johnson, DT Jordon Scott

Lynch, the 2020 fourth-round pick, is likely right on the roster bubble. He made the move to nose tackle this offseason and coaches have been complementary. But there's a logjam at nose, where Pierce, Tomlinson and Watts can all play, which makes Lynch the odd man out.

Linebackers (6)

SLB Anthony Barr, MLB Eric Kendricks, WLB Nick Vigil, SLB Blake Lynch, MLB Troy Dye, WLB Chazz Surratt

Released: Ryan Connelly, Tuf Borland, Christian Elliss

You could argue six linebackers are too many after reserves struggled in camp. But Lynch, Dye and Surratt came through with plays against the Colts, and Barr is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Secondary (10)

S Harrison Smith, S Xavier Woods, CB Patrick Peterson, CB Bashaud Breeland, CB Mackensie Alexander, CB Kris Boyd, CB Harrison Hand, CB Cameron Dantzler, S Josh Metellus, and S Camryn Bynum

Released: CB Tye Smith, CB Dylan Mabin, S Myles Dorn, S Luther Kirk, CB Parry Nickerson

How coaches weigh performance on special teams will be critical in making decisions like the bottom of the secondary depth chart, where Metellus gets the edge here (over a receiver like Chisena). But if coaches think Chisena is the better on coverage phases, maybe he gets the nod over a fellow special teamer like Metellus or Abdullah.

Specialists (3)

K Greg Joseph, P Britton Colquitt, LS Andrew DePaola

Joseph has had a strong enough camp, and Colquitt rebounded nicely against the Colts, meaning the Vikings might just roll with these three specialists. But they're always just a trade or waiver claim away from that changing.