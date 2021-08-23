The Vikings' competition for a starting pass rusher opposite Danielle Hunter will now include the man who held the job for the better part of Mike Zimmer's tenure in Minnesota.

The team is planning to sign Everson Griffen, according to an NFL source, bringing the 33-year-old defensive lineman back for a second stint with the team that employed him for 10 seasons.

Griffen, who officially ranks fourth in team history with 74 1/2 sacks in Minnesota, opted out of his deal after the 2019 season. He had an offer to return to the Vikings before 2020, though he chose a one-year deal with Dallas and later faced the Vikings when he was traded to the Detroit Lions.

He had six sacks last season, and could step into a battle for the starting right end spot with Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum as the Vikings try to find a productive option at defensive end opposite Hunter.

Longtime teammates like Anthony Barr and Harrison Smith were supportive of Griffen's return when he worked out with the Vikings on Wednesday.

Last season, Griffen reateamcted sharply to coach Mike Zimmer calling him a "good player," saying he deserved to be referred to in higher terms before the Lions' first match-up with the Vikings.

Griffen still lives in the Twin Cities, where he's continued to train as he's sometimes publicly campaigned for a return to the Vikings.