At least two Vikings players tested positive on Sunday morning and won't be available to play against the Rams.

Quarterback Sean Mannion and tackle Rashod Hill, both understood to be vaccinated, were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list just hours before kickoff, the team announced. Third-round rookie Kellen Mond is set to be active for his first NFL game as the No. 2 passer behind Kirk Cousins.

Hill started the first five games this season at left tackle before rookie Christian Darrisaw was healed from offseason groin surgery. He's since been a reserve, with his absence elevating Blake Brandel to the likely swing role behind starters Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill. The Vikings could also move Oli Udoh back to tackle if needed, but Udoh is expected to start again at right guard with Mason Cole (elbow) on injured reserve.

Mannion and Hill are the 19th and 20th Vikings players quarantined sine Nov. 4, joining running back Dalvin Cook and practice squad corner Tye Smith in current isolation from the team.

Mannion's absence comes days after head coach Mike Zimmer declared that wouldn't happen when asked what the team would do should they be without their top two quarterbacks like Cleveland and Washington this month.

"That won't happen to us," Zimmer said. "Sean will make it."