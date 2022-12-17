The Vikings rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime on a 40-yard Greg Joseph field goal and win the NFC North title Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The improbable win in a season full of them for the 11-3 Vikings was the biggest comeback in NFL history, besting the Buffalo Bills' 32-point rally over the Houston Oilers in 1993.

Dalvin Cook took a Kirk Cousins screen pass 64 yards for a touchdown and the Vikings converted the two-point conversion to tie the game 36-36 with 2:15 left.

The Vikings also got second-half touchdowns from K.J. Osborn, C.J. Ham, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in a furious rally as the much-maligned defense held the Colts to three points.

The Vikings won the coin toss in overtime, but their drive stalled at the Colts 39. The defense then needed to stop Indianapolis one more time and forced a punt, giving the Vikings the ball at their 18 with 1:41 left.

Cousins threw for a career-high 460 yards, including 417 in the second half and overtime. He had four touchdowns, helping negate two interceptions

After a week of worries about the Vikings defense, it was their offense and special teams that struggled most in the first half.

The Colts returned a blocked punt in the first quarter to take a early 10-0 lead. Cook fumbled three plays later, giving the ball back to Indianapolis, which drove for a touchdown.

The Vikings turned it over on downs on their next two drives, including a failed fake punt deep in their own territory.

Down 23-0, cornerback Chandon Sullivan appeared to return a fumble for a touchdown, but the play had been blown dead before the fumble. The Colts punted and a Vikings penalty had them deep in their own territory, and Kirk Cousins threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and a 30-0 lead.