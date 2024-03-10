The Vikings need talent. Their first path opens next week with NFL free agency, when players can begin agreeing to terms with new teams starting 11 a.m. CT on Monday. Those contracts cannot be officially signed until 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday, when the NFL's 2024 league year begins. Over the past five days, we focused on the position groups where the Vikings have the biggest needs.

Position previews: D-line | RB | Edge | QB

Cornerbacks

The Vikings are returning the entire 2023 depth chart at cornerback, but that doesn't mean the front office isn't looking to reshape the group once again. Expect the Vikings to add to the position through free agency and the draft after another rocky year. Signing Byron Murphy Jr. in free agency last year proved wise, and he's under contract for another season. Murphy told the Star Tribune in January that his MCL sprain, suffered in Week 15′s first quarter at Cincinnati, didn't require surgery. Akayleb Evans, entering Year 3, also spoke candidly at the end of last season about where he needs to improve. Andrew Booth Jr. was buried on the depth chart for much of the year. Mekhi Blackmon showed a strong ability to track during his rookie season and make plays on the ball, which is lacking from the other young corners. But the Vikings could use more corners trusted in man-to-man coverage, which defensive coordinator Brian Flores seemed to avoid as a strategy for last year's roster.

Current roster: Murphy, Blackmon, Evans, Booth, Joejuan Williams, Jaylin Williams, A.J. Green III, NaJee Thompson

Pending free agents: None

Current salary cap invested: $19.4 million, 16th in NFL, according to OverTheCap.com

Free agents (and trades) to watch

CB L'Jarius Sneed (Chiefs): Sneed, who led the secondary of the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs defense, is reportedly a hot commodity on the trade market after Kansas City placed the franchise tag on him. Over the last two seasons, Sneed has played at an elite level with 25 pass deflections, five interceptions, 3½ sacks and three forced fumbles. He also deflected three passes and forced a fumble during the Chiefs' latest title run. He's only 27 years old and will likely cost a decent draft pick plus a contract extension around the $19 million annual range that Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson just received.

CB Isaac Yiadom (Saints): Yiadom, 28, enjoyed a breakout season for his fifth NFL team. His career-high 14 pass deflections came despite starting the season as a backup. He ended up starting the final seven games of the season, replacing an injured Marshon Lattimore, and formed a strong tandem opposite Paulson Adebo. Yiadom is 6-foot-1 and a prototypical outside cornerback. He may not be the most expensive option on the market, but he could end up offering top value.

CB Darious Williams (Jaguars): Williams, who turns 31 this month, is the NFL's individual leader in pass deflections over the last two seasons. He's batted away 35 throws in 34 games. He's also a former Rams cornerback who started every game in their 2021 Super Bowl run. The Vikings' numerous ex-Rams employees would have plenty of insight. Williams was cut by the Jaguars to save salary cap space, meaning he also wouldn't count against the compensatory draft pick formula. Listed at 5-9, Williams may not offer the size that the Vikings are looking for, but that hasn't stymied his production.

CB Steven Nelson (Texans): Nelson, 31, remained a solid man-to-man cornerback for Houston's defense last season. He's reliable, starting at least 15 games for six straight seasons between the Chiefs, Steelers, Eagles and Texans. If he's considering trying the NFC for a change, the Vikings would be wise to bring in a proven veteran who could provide some short-term stability while young players come along. He had 12 deflections and four interceptions last season. Speaking of veteran options, the Steelers will reportedly release Patrick Peterson, who turns 34 this summer.

CB Kendall Fuller (Commanders): Fuller, 29, has deflected at least nine passes during six of eight NFL seasons between Washington and Kansas City. He's been a playmaker from both outside and slot alignments, but during the last two seasons he has played primarily outside. That's where the Vikings need help. Fuller graded a lot better in zone coverage vs. man coverage, per Pro Football Focus, so there would seemingly be some limitations.

CB Noah Igbinoghene (Cowboys): A 2020 first-round draft pick by Flores' Dolphins, Igbinoghene hasn't lived up to his draft stock. He reportedly wanted the "fresh start" he got in last year's trade to the Cowboys, but he played just five games mostly on special teams. He's still just 24 years old and could be worth a flier if Flores still sees potential.



