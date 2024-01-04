Edge rusher Danielle Hunter and long-snapper Andrew DePaola have been selected by players, coaches and fans as starters for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games, the league announced Wednesday night.

Hunter earns his fourth Pro Bowl selection — his second straight since missing all of 2020 and most of 2021 because of injuries — and first as a starter. He's fifth in the league with a career-high 15 ½ sacks and tied with the Raiders' Maxx Crosby for the league lead in tackles for loss at 21.

Vikings players selected as first alternates were fullback C.J. Ham and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Safety Josh Metellus is a second alternate, center Garrett Bradbury is a third alternate, and left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith are fourth alternates.

The Pro Bowl Games, a multiday event that includes skills competitions, will be held in Orlando and will conclude with am AFC vs. NFC flag football game on Feb. 4.

DePaola, 36, played eight seasons before garnering his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in 2022, his third season as a Viking.

His 2023 season has appeared to be as steady and uneventful – a great thing for a long-snapper — as 2022.

"I call him, 'All-Pro Po,'" special teams coordinator and moniker maker extraordinaire Matt Daniels said earlier this season.

"I don't feel any different this year than last year," DePaola said a few weeks ago. "Pretty dialed in on placing the ball. Haven't had [holder and punter] Ryan [Wright] have to really reach for any."

The Associated Press' panel of 50 All-Pro voters will cast their ballots next week.