Linebacker Eric Kendricks was a late scratch for the Vikings before Sunday’s game against the Jaguars after apparently tweaking his injured calf muscle during warmups.

The Vikings ruled out Kendricks shortly after kickoff. Linebacker Todd Davis started for Kendricks alongside Eric Wilson, with rookie Troy Dye playing the No. 3 linebacker role against Jacksonville.

Kendricks missed practice Wednesday due to a calf injury, which limited him on Thursday before he got in a full session Friday. The All-Pro linebacker, who had played all but one snap for the Vikings defense before Sunday, did not have a gameday injury designation heading into the game.

A clip from the CBS broadcast appears to show when Kendricks tweaked the calf muscle during warmups.