Vikings-Eagles: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Ben Goessling's Vikings vs. Eagles preview: Who wins and why
The Vikings are back in Philadelphia in Week 2, trying to rebound from the disappointing loss Sunday. Here are the key storylines to watch.
Don’t miss
Souhan: It's time for Philly, not time to panic, Vikings fans
Six reasons why the Vikings, while in a tough spot, are taking a panic-free plane ride to Philadelphia.
Vikings' Hunter doesn't think there's a limit to what he's capable of doing
"If I'm being myself, then anything is possible," said pass-rushing specialist Danielle Hunter, who welcomes the Vikings' new defensive philosophy.
RandBall
How does Vikings offensive coordinator analyze a Cousins interception?
Wes Phillips had a measured response to a question about one of Sunday's biggest plays — and it's a reminder that when it comes to interceptions nuance matters.
Mailbag: Can Vikings offensive line improve? What about Jefferson's second half?
Readers wanted to know about Ed Ingram, the Vikings' coverage scheme, Justin Jefferson's quiet second half vs. the Bucs and more.
RandBall
Kirk Cousins' frustration was on display during Sunday's TV broadcast
Cousins was charged with three turnovers in the first half of the loss to Tampa Bay, and his outburst after a critical interception was caught on the CBS broadcast. Is "Mad Kirk" a good thing?
Vikings
Vikings, Cousins have little time to dwell on mistakes vs. Buccaneers
A Thursday night game against the Eagles awaits, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows he'll have to extract as much as he can from his offense.
Vikings
Vikings' Bradbury, 4 Eagles starters out for Thursday's game
The Vikings will be without their starting center on Thursday night, but the Eagles were also hit hard on the injury report.
Vikings
Podcast: Panic button? Sizing up the Vikings' challenge in Philadelphia
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the level of concern around these Vikings and the challenges that await on Thursday night against the Eagles.
Vikings
Little to like in underwhelming debut for new Vikings running game
Some of the Vikings' biggest offseason moves revolved around a more efficient run game, but they were bottled up by the Buccaneers in their Week 1 loss. The numbers back that up.
Vikings
Asamoah expects to have Oklahoma reunion with Eagles' Hurts
Rookie Ivan Pace Jr. took most of the snaps at inside linebacker Sunday against Tampa Bay, but Brian Asamoah II is expected to play more Thursday in Philadelphia.
Vikings
Vikings add nearly $10 million in cap space by restructuring O'Neill's contract
The move with right tackle Brian O'Neill's deal happened Saturday, when the Vikings were still in negotiations about an extension for receiver Justin Jefferson.
Vikings
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
Vikings
Championship grind: Game-by-game analysis of the Vikings schedule
A division title comes with a first-place schedule, and some high-profile opponents are coming to U.S. Bank Stadium this season.
Vikings
Vikings in playoffs? Who wins awards? Mark Craig's NFL predictions
While it may be hard to imagine the Vikings winning as many games as they did last season, are they good enough to be a playoff team? Our NFL writer tackles that question and more.
