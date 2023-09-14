The National Anthem is played before last season’s Vikings vs. Eagles game in Philadelphia.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Vikings-Eagles: Things to know before and during the game

42 minutes ago
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Jalen Hurts

Ben Goessling's Vikings vs. Eagles preview: Who wins and why

6:40am
The Vikings are back in Philadelphia in Week 2, trying to rebound from the disappointing loss Sunday. Here are the key storylines to watch.
Cheer up, Vikings fans. There’s a lot of football left this season.
Souhan: It's time for Philly, not time to panic, Vikings fans

September 13
Six reasons why the Vikings, while in a tough spot, are taking a panic-free plane ride to Philadelphia.
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has found that the new scheme of defensive coordinator Brian Flores takes the most advantage of his skills.

Vikings' Hunter doesn't think there's a limit to what he's capable of doing

September 13
"If I'm being myself, then anything is possible," said pass-rushing specialist Danielle Hunter, who welcomes the Vikings' new defensive philosophy.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17).
How does Vikings offensive coordinator analyze a Cousins interception?

September 13
Wes Phillips had a measured response to a question about one of Sunday's biggest plays — and it's a reminder that when it comes to interceptions nuance matters.
A loose ball rolled on the ground after Kirk Cousins fumbled in the first quarter of the Vikings game against Tampa Bay.

Mailbag: Can Vikings offensive line improve? What about Jefferson's second half?

September 13
Readers wanted to know about Ed Ingram, the Vikings' coverage scheme, Justin Jefferson's quiet second half vs. the Bucs and more.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks off the field after Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay.
Kirk Cousins' frustration was on display during Sunday's TV broadcast

September 11
Cousins was charged with three turnovers in the first half of the loss to Tampa Bay, and his outburst after a critical interception was caught on the CBS broadcast. Is "Mad Kirk" a good thing?
September 12
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for 344 yards Sunday but was credited with three turnovers.

Vikings, Cousins have little time to dwell on mistakes vs. Buccaneers

A Thursday night game against the Eagles awaits, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows he'll have to extract as much as he can from his offense.
September 13
Garrett Bradbury, above, will be replaced by Austin Schlottmann at center on Thursday against the Eagles.

Vikings' Bradbury, 4 Eagles starters out for Thursday's game

The Vikings will be without their starting center on Thursday night, but the Eagles were also hit hard on the injury report.
September 12
Podcast: Panic button? Sizing up the Vikings' challenge in Philadelphia

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the level of concern around these Vikings and the challenges that await on Thursday night against the Eagles.
September 11
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, right, didn’t find a lot of room to maneuver Sunday against Tampa Bay, rushing 11 times for 34 yards.

Little to like in underwhelming debut for new Vikings running game

Some of the Vikings' biggest offseason moves revolved around a more efficient run game, but they were bottled up by the Buccaneers in their Week 1 loss. The numbers back that up.
September 12
Vikings rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., left, played most of the game against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Asamoah expects to have Oklahoma reunion with Eagles' Hurts

Rookie Ivan Pace Jr. took most of the snaps at inside linebacker Sunday against Tampa Bay, but Brian Asamoah II is expected to play more Thursday in Philadelphia.
September 13
Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill was scheduled to make $14.4 million in base salary this season.

Vikings add nearly $10 million in cap space by restructuring O'Neill's contract

The move with right tackle Brian O'Neill's deal happened Saturday, when the Vikings were still in negotiations about an extension for receiver Justin Jefferson.
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
September 1
Championship grind: Game-by-game analysis of the Vikings schedule

A division title comes with a first-place schedule, and some high-profile opponents are coming to U.S. Bank Stadium this season.
September 6
Ja’Marr Chase of Cincinnati, Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia and Justin Jefferson of the Vikings.

Vikings in playoffs? Who wins awards? Mark Craig's NFL predictions

While it may be hard to imagine the Vikings winning as many games as they did last season, are they good enough to be a playoff team? Our NFL writer tackles that question and more.