Linebacker Eric Kendricks was asked Monday about what's important in building the right culture around the Vikings as the franchise looks for new leadership following the firing of general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer.

Kendricks played seven of the eight Vikings seasons led by Spielman and Zimmer, and he's hoping to see a workplace attitude that encourages collaboration and each other. He said he doesn't "think a fear-based organization is the way to go."

"Because there's a lot of stressors that become involved when you lose games and people's emotions get tied into things," Kendricks said. "A culture where communication is put at the forefront and no matter what your role is on the staff, you having a voice and being able to communicate things that you think could help facilitate wins. I think just having that voice, no matter how big your role is, is important, to listen up and take each other's feelings into account. I don't think a fear-based organization is the way to go."

Kendricks, a 2019 All-Pro selection, wrapped his seventh Vikings season by talking to Spielman and co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer over the phone on Monday. He hadn't yet spoken to Mike Zimmer before talking with reporters that afternoon.

Asked about his relationship with Zimmer, Kendricks said: "We had a great run. It's hard to know that — I felt like there were some things left out there as far as our relationship is concerned. I think that's a question you've got to ask him, for sure."

Right tackle Brian O'Neill said he has "a ton of respect and gratitude" for Spielman and Zimmer. But the first-year team captain also revealed what a young Vikings locker room was missing under previous leadership.

"It could be something as little as, 'Hey, how you doing?,' in the hallway," O'Neill said. "We spend so much time together and the season is so long that little personal things here or there could make a huge difference for a young guy, or a rookie who is coming in and isn't really sure how he fits or if he belongs. Little different personal things like that because guys play their best when they feel good about themselves and their role within a team."

O'Neill said some positive energy is welcomed at TCO Performance Center.

"Kind of just an overall culture shift," O'Neill said. "Getting everybody pushing in the same direction and working together in a collaborative environment that's enjoyable to work in. I think some more energy throughout the building could be a good thing."