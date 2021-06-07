Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a head-shaking look back at Sunday's 34-33 Vikings loss in Arizona. Almost as though he spoke it into existence, Reusse has been chuckling at the idea for weeks of poor Mike Zimmer being saddled with kicking woes for yet another year, and it only took two games for it to materialize. Greg Joseph's missed 37-yard field goal — and earlier missed extra point — was the most glaring difference Sunday during a game in which the Vikings played quite well in a lot of facets.

Reusse and Rand also marvel at the Gophers' 30-0 win at Colorado, a statement victory that could portend good things for that program going forward.And the Twins finally got pitcher Jose Berrios some run support. All they had to do was trade him to Toronto and try a bullpen game against the hot Blue Jays to do it.

