A veteran Hennepin County attorney who has prosecuted dozens of high-profile cases reached a $190,000 settlement with the county after filing an age discrimination and retaliation complaint with the state's Department of Human Rights.

Amy Sweasy Tamburino named longtime County Attorney Michael Freeman and Hennepin County in the complaint. Although Sweasy withdrew her complaint as part of the settlement agreement and it should be public, a spokesman for the Department of Human Rights said they couldn't share information about a case until it's closed.

She also filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, which she withdrew as part of the settlement agreement.

As part of the settlement, which was mediated for nearly a year and approved by the county board in April, Sweasy will no longer report to Freeman or have meetings with him unless Criminal Deputy County Attorney Dan Mabley is present. She will also head a new Complex Prosecutions Unit, which will handle significant homicides, child abuse, domestic abuse and cold cases along with matters relating to career offenders.

She was promoted to Principal Attorney, a senior position that directs other attorneys in the office, consults on office policies and practices and provides counsel to other county departments. The agreement required Mabley to send an email to staff alerting them about her new positions.

Joanna Hjelmeland, a spokesperson for Sweasy, said it was a difficult decision to come forward in cases of workplace discrimination and retaliation. Sweasy isn't ready to publicly discuss her case and settlement, she said.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman

"Ms. Sweasy is focused on moving forward and her recently announced role as Principal Attorney and leader of the Hennepin County Attorney's Office new complex prosecution unit," Hjelmeland said. "Ms. Sweasy looks forward to bringing her 27 years of experience at the Hennepin County Attorney's office to this important work."

Freeman has served as County Attorney for most of Sweasy's career. He announced last year that he wouldn't run for reelection in November.

In a statement, Freeman said it's been a privilege to lead the office for 24 years. There are 526 employees on the payroll and he has diversified his senior team.

"In 24 years, and among thousands of employees, no claim of discrimination has been found to be true," he said. "And that has not changed today."

Freeman added that the State Data Practices Act restricts the county's ability to comment on personnel matters.

Sweasy most recently was involved in prosecution of the Minneapolis police killings of George Floyd and Justine Ruszczyk Damond. She managed the Community Prosecution Division for the past two years.

Sweasy's new unit won't handle police use of force cases, but will assist on police investigations and reforms such as Minneapolis' new no-knock warrant policy. She will continue to the manage the county's grand jury process.

The county agreed that Mabley would write a letter of recommendation for Sweasy to any prospective employer.

Sweasy was given two-month of paid time off after the settlement was approved, She has been working remotely since that time and will return to the office in June.