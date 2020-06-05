University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel will recommend to the Board of Regents next week that fall classes be held in-person and residence halls be reopened.

Gabel also will suggest that each campus adjust their academic calendars to conclude by Thanksgiving, or earlier if state health officials deem it necessary. Her recommendations come after several weeks of deliberations with university leaders and public health experts.

At next week’s board meeting, Gabel also will discuss plans for personal health monitoring and protocols for COVID-19 testing, isolation, quarantine and contact tracing.

Efforts to more thoroughly clean and sanitize facilities also will be detailed.

“We know that public health conditions will evolve between now and the end of the summer, and likely during our Fall semester,” Gabel said in a letter to students, faculty and staff. “Our recommendations provide for adaptability in these circumstances to adjust in the moment while still continuing our important, mission-driven work with the high level of excellence that we all expect.

“We look forward to welcoming our new and returning students back to our campuses this fall.”