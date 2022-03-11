Introduction: Host Michael Rand runs through the highlights of the new collective bargaining agreement that ended the MLB lockout. It's going to be a fast and furious next few weeks as teams, particularly the Twins, scramble to fill out rosters and get ready for a season that starts April 7.

7:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins the show to set up the start of the new NFL league year next week. The Vikings haven't done much of anything yet, which means they will have plenty of significant moves in the next few days to get under the salary cap. Plus Krammer will take a look at players the Vikings might be targeting in terms of adding during free agency.

28:00: A wild Wild win ... and two years since the NBA shut down. (edited)

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports