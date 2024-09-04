The rideshare drivers’ nonprofit that made waves in Minneapolis in their push for higher compensation from Uber and Lyft has been fracturing from within, with disagreements over leadership and finances revealed in a lawsuit detailing accusations of fraud against its leader Eid Ali. Six drivers are behind the lawsuit.
Uber, Lyft drivers sue advocacy organization that pushed for wage hikes in Minneapolis, allege fraud
Six drivers are suing the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association (MULDA), accusing leader Eid Ali of using the nonprofit to enrich himself.
Four of them are board members of the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association, who say Ali tried to jettison them from their positions after they attempted to review MULDA’s corporate books. The Minnesota Reformer first reported the lawsuit.
According to the complaint, rideshare drivers Farhan Badel, Mohamed Bulle, Mustafa Abdile, Ahmed Mohamed, Ahmed Igale and Dawit Kassa started organizing with other drivers in the summer of 2022 in the parking area of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport over concerns about their pay, which was lower than the minimum wage prescribed by cities like Minneapolis. That led to the formation of a driver’s committee and the selection of Eid Ali, who said he had organized taxi drivers in the past, as leader. Ali had the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association incorporated as a nonprofit and started collecting “membership” fees of $200 apiece from drivers. Within a month MULDA had collected more than $60,000 from drivers who wanted to back the organization’s efforts to pass legislation to increase their pay, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs allege Ali later incorporated two other nonprofits, “MULDA-RC” and “MULDA” without their knowledge, and changed the articles of incorporation of the Minnesota Uber-Lyft Drivers Association to say it would have no members, though Ali continued to accept online payments from the public. The suit claims that Ali’s creation of three different nonprofits based on the increasingly prominent advocacy organization, as well as an associate of Ali’s incorporation of a “MuldaActionFund, P.A.” confused drivers and made them concerned about how the organization was being run. Those drivers created a competing organization called “Mulda Members.”
The board of Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association named Bulle, Abdile, Mohamed and Kassa as board members in December 2023. The plaintiffs felt their appointments were made as gestures of increasing accountability, according to the suit, but that they were kept in the dark about the nonprofit’s operations.
This May, the legislature passed a bill paying rideshare drivers’ pay.
Following that, Ali tried to unilaterally remove the four new board members from the board at a meeting for which they were texted insufficient notice, according to the suit. Later, they were denied requests to inspect new bylaws and accounting records created by the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association. The plaintiffs are asking for a district court order on the Minnesota Uber-Lyft Drivers Association to produce the records requested and damages, and a temporary restraining order to prevent Ali from removing them from the board.
A person who answered the MULDA’s phone asked the Star Tribune to send an email for comment, but did not immediately respond.
‘It’s a disaster’: Isanti religious retreat center remains in cleanup mode a week after devastating storms
More than 1,000 trees were felled and 13 buildings were damaged at Pacem in Terris Hermitage Retreat Center during a storm on Aug. 26.