Uber, Lyft drivers sue advocacy organization that pushed for wage hikes in Minneapolis, allege fraud

According to the complaint, rideshare drivers Farhan Badel, Mohamed Bulle, Mustafa Abdile, Ahmed Mohamed, Ahmed Igale and Dawit Kassa started organizing with other drivers in the summer of 2022 in the parking area of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport over concerns about their pay, which was lower than the minimum wage prescribed by cities like Minneapolis. That led to the formation of a driver’s committee and the selection of Eid Ali, who said he had organized taxi drivers in the past, as leader. Ali had the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association incorporated as a nonprofit and started collecting “membership” fees of $200 apiece from drivers. Within a month MULDA had collected more than $60,000 from drivers who wanted to back the organization’s efforts to pass legislation to increase their pay, according to the lawsuit.